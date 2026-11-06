BusinessStrategy

A matter of taste: Why consumers are buying more than just products

A campaign image with Biche products in front of a dachsund
Shoppers value more than products.
By Bethany Paris Ramsay
Have you noticed how the word ‘taste’ is suddenly popping up everywhere in marketing? Across many retail segments, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward brands with a clear point of view. As AI lowers the barrier to producing imagery, copy and creative concepts, shoppers are becoming increasingly adept at recognising when a brand feels generated rather than genuinely considered. This has led to renewed value on the human judgment behind the product. More than aesthetics, taste reflec

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Rory Costello
Executive interviews IR Pro

Koala’s Rory Costello on the art of perspective in retail leadership

Tahlia Whitfield
Image of people at store checkout.
Supermarkets

Personalised badges found to humanise retail workers, study finds

Darshana Gupta
Marketing IR Pro

How Augustinus Bader became the skincare brand everyone wants

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Amazon shopping
Financial

ARA predicts Black Friday bonanza for retailers

Kaycee Enerva
A person sticks a banner with the Shein logo on a glass door
Regulatory IR Pro

How France’s Shein scandal exposes deeper tensions in Paris retail

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

How JB Skrub is building a seven-figure skincare brand for Gen Alpha boys

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay