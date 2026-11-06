Mattel MD Paul Faulkner on the importance of consistency in leadership

its Southeast Asian business. Now, he is the managing director of Mattel’s Asia Pacific business and has learnt to leave more decisions to colleagues who live and work in those markets. “You can’t be across every detail in every market, so you need strong teams, clear priorities and the trust to empower teams to deliver,” he told Inside Retail. Faulkner spoke to Inside Retail about what he brought with him from Nike, how he gives local teams room to make their own calls, his return to competitive swimming and what he’s learnt from people who never really outgrew their favourite toys. Inside Retail: Can you take me to the beginning – how did your earlier career lead you to Mattel? Is there an experience that stayed with you? Paul Faulkner: I’ve spent much of my career working with global consumer brands across sport and retail, with roles spanning Australia, New Zealand, the US and Asia. I spent almost 23 years with Nike, including time living in Portland, Oregon, where Nike is headquartered, and Singapore, where I was vice president and general manager for Southeast Asia. My family was young at the time, so those experiences shaped us personally as well as professionally. I joined Mattel in 2018 as vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand, bringing that experience to another portfolio of iconic global brands. Since then, my role has expanded to leading the Asia Pacific business as senior vice president and managing director. One lesson that’s stayed with me is the importance of consistency. People need to know what you stand for, what you expect and that you’ll follow through. IR: You now oversee the entire Asia Pacific region of Mattel. I can imagine that comes with more responsibility, do you need to lead differently now? PF: The fundamentals of leadership haven’t changed for me. I’ve always believed in consistency, the importance of the team, resilience, accountability and, importantly, listening to your people. What has changed is the scale and complexity of the role. Asia Pacific is a very diverse region and what works in Australia won’t necessarily work in Japan, China, Malaysia or India. Leading across Apac requires you to balance a clear regional direction with the flexibility for local teams to respond to their markets, consumers and cultures. It’s also reinforced the importance of empowering great people. You can’t be across every detail in every market, so you need strong teams, clear priorities and the trust to empower teams to deliver. IR: You work with brands that so many people have known and loved since childhood. Do you have a favourite toy or game from your own childhood and does it still make an appearance in your life today? PF: Uno would be right up there. I grew up playing Uno with my siblings and have memories of games in the back of the family station wagon on our way down to Rye for beach holidays. We’d spend hours playing together as a family, often with many friendly arguments and competition! It’s a game I’ve continued to enjoy throughout my life – playing with my own sons as they grew up. Uno is such simple gameplay, but it has this amazing ability to bring people together, regardless of age or generation. Mulga [the artist] has brought his colourful characters and playful personality to the entire deck, from rockstar koalas and bin chickens to surfing kangaroos. We’ve also introduced the ‘Yeah-Nah’ and ‘Nah-Yeah’ wild cards, a distinctly Australian twist to the gameplay. IR: You’ve previously spoken about Mattel’s customers as fans, including adults who collect the toys and characters they grew up with. Has an encounter with a customer ever altered the way you thought about your job or the brands in your care? PF: One of the things that stands out is the passion people have for our brands. You only need to look at the global Hot Wheels collector community, or the following Barbie has built over generations. They’re lifelong passions, with fans collecting, connecting and sharing their love of these brands with others. We’re also reminded of the meaningful impact our brands can have on people’s lives. Following the launch of our autistic Barbie doll earlier this year, we received some incredibly moving feedback from families. One mother shared that her daughter had previously felt self-conscious wearing headphones in public, but after seeing Barbie wearing them, she had the confidence to wear her own to the supermarket. Another told us her daughter had found the courage to tell a friend she was autistic for the first time, inspired by seeing herself represented in Barbie. Stories like [these are a] reminder that our brands can do much more than entertain. They can help people feel seen, build confidence and create a sense of belonging. IR: When you’re looking after incredibly diverse teams across Asia Pacific, what do your days actually look like? PF: I love leading our Asia Pacific business because of the diversity of the region. Every market has its own opportunities, challenges and consumer dynamics, so no two days are ever quite the same. A big part of my role is staying connected with our teams, understanding their markets, listening to consumers and keeping us aligned on our shared priorities. I also believe Asia is a source of inspiration for Mattel globally, so I make a point of bringing stories and ideas from our region into the global business. IR: Do you have any habits or practices that help you switch off and find perspective? PF: Outside of work, family and sport are a big part of my life. I have two sons who are nearly adults so spending time together is something I really value. Sport has always been a passion, both personally and professionally. I was a competitive swimmer growing up and returned to competing at a high level in my 40s. Having spent much of my career at Nike, sport has been a constant throughout my life. I’m also a Richmond Tigers (AFL) supporter and love getting to games when I can. While that’s been more of a test of resilience than relaxation lately, I’m grateful I got to share three premierships with my sons after we moved back to Melbourne in 2017!