IR ProExecutive interviews

Mattel MD Paul Faulkner on the importance of consistency in leadership

Paul Faulkner
After nearly 23 years at Nike, Paul Faulkner took a job in toys. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Paul Faulkner has a soft spot for Uno, even though it was a constant source of arguments in the back of the family station wagon. He and his siblings played it on the way to beach holidays and years later, he played it with his own sons, who are almost adults now.  By the time he joined Mattel, the company that makes it, in 2018, he had spent almost 23 years at Nike. Nike took Faulkner and his young family on an international expedition to Portland, Oregon, and to Singapore, where he ran it

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