Koala’s Rory Costello on the art of perspective in retail leadership

design-led retailers. His reflections are a reminder that good leadership is all about clarity, the discipline to look up when the pace demands you look down, the curiosity to navigate change without being consumed by it and the conviction to choose ideas that matter. Inside Retail spoke to Costello about early lessons, decisive turning points, creative stamina, Koala’s latest collaboration and the qualities that sustain leadership over time. Inside Retail (IR): Looking back, what did your earliest professional experience teach you about the foundations of effective leadership and the practical realities of retail, particularly in an environment as complex as online marketplaces?Rory Costello: My first “real job” was a consulting project for McKinsey for Ebay. There I learned the fundamentals of online retail and the challenges (and the magic) of running a two-sided retail marketplace. That’s where I caught the retail bug, and many years later, I was lucky enough to start my post-consulting life at Ebay in Australia. IR: Retail leaders often operate inside intense cycles of planning, trading and problem-solving. What habits or daily practices help you maintain clarity and make grounded decisions amid that pace?RC: It’s important to keep perspective when you’re in the throes of a busy season or period. Retail can sometimes feel like a sprint, but it’s really a marathon, and as a leader, you have to make sure you regularly look up and plan ahead. Staying calm, keeping healthy and forcing yourself to think ahead are all key behaviours that help me day to day. IR: You mentioned a pivotal career choice early on. Can you talk us through that moment and how it shifted your trajectory, not just professionally, but in terms of the kind of work and culture you wanted to be part of?RC: Post my consulting career at McKinsey, I made a fork-in-the-road decision to join Ebay Australia rather than taking another global software giant offer. I made the decision because for me, retail was the more intellectually interesting and exciting path. The bonus was the amazing culture at Ebay, and the opportunity it led me to at Koala, where I now go to work every day, enjoying what I do and the people I work with. IR: Retail is defined by constant evolution, from customer behaviour to product cycles to team dynamics. How do you personally sustain creativity and perspective when the ground is always shifting?RC: Constant change is really what drives creativity in my role at Koala, and what keeps things interesting. At Koala, I’m privileged to be surrounded by some incredibly creative people. The key is to be able to select the right ideas to focus on, and to have the conviction to say ‘no’ to the others. IR: Koala’s recent collaboration with Bluey has captured a lot of attention. How do you see partnerships like this shaping Koala’s brand identity and positioning within the local retail landscape?RC: Collaborations like Koala x Bluey give us a chance to tell new stories and reach new audiences in a way that still feels authentically Koala. By teaming up with beloved Aussie names with shared values, we get to celebrate our local roots while also challenging ourselves to innovate further and push boundaries in furniture. When the right brands come together, the result is something bigger than either could create alone. IR: Beyond the Bluey collection, which growth opportunities or customer segments are most central to Koala’s focus heading into 2026, and where do you see the strongest demand emerging?RC: Our focus in 2026 and beyond is serving our core customer segment of young families to help them create more flexible and functional living spaces with products that can evolve as their lives evolve. Our outdoor range has been a huge hit, as has our modular sofa offering, so you may see more innovation to come there! We’re also looking at doing more exciting and interesting collaborations that help tell a shared story, so watch this space… IR: For emerging leaders hoping to build long and meaningful careers in modern retail, what qualities or disciplines do you think matter most?RC: Perspective is key; being able to see the wood for the trees, especially when things don’t go to plan. Clarity of vision and simple communication are also critical – sometimes things can seem complex, and it’s a leader’s role to be able to simplify and chart the path forward for the team. Finally, the ability to find balance with other parts of your life, and to be able to counter the pace of retail with other rhythms that ground you – for me, that’s family.