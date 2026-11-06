Shoppers urged to ‘Be Kind in Retail’ in pre-Christmas campaign

Retail organisations across Australia are running the ‘Be Kind in Retail’ campaign to address abuse and violence towards workers during the Christmas shopping period. Campaign advertising is valued at more than $10 million.

Australian Retail Council (ARC) research found that 51 per cent of retailers reported physical abuse at least monthly, while 87 per cent of retail workers had experienced verbal abuse.

Those affected include retail and pharmacy staff, security officers, cleaners, convenience and fuel attendants, and shopping centre employees.

ARC CEO Chris Rodwell said the Christmas shopping rush was no excuse for abusive behaviour towards retail workers. “We all have our bad days, but no retail worker deserves your temper,” he said.

The campaign runs from November 4 to December 24, with advertising across more than 2700 locations and 7600 digital screens in Australia. The network includes more than 400 shopping centres, 650 bank branches and 1650 convenience stores and service stations.

This year, 7-Eleven and Viva Energy Retail, which operates OTR and Reddy Express, have joined the Be Kind in Retail campaign, alongside existing partners Woolworths and Commonwealth Bank.

Industry organisations said worker protection requires coordination across the retail sector. Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL) CEO Bryan de Caires said there was no justification for violence, threats or abuse towards security officers, cleaners and retail workers.

Australian Association of Convenience Stores (AACS) CEO Theo Foukkare said the convenience sector employs around 80,000 frontline workers who serve 20 million customers each week across Australia. He said workplace safety and respect were a shared responsibility.

Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA) CEO Angus Nardi said the campaign’s presence across shopping centres and retail locations could encourage appropriate behaviour.

The campaign uses positive messaging centred on kindness and respect rather than focusing on negative behaviour. SCCA research indicates this approach can influence behaviour and establish respect as a standard across retail environments.

The industry is also working with governments and police on worker protection measures, including action against illicit tobacco, Workplace Protection Orders and coordinated retail crime operations.

Operations include Operation Percentile in NSW, Operation Measure in SA and Operation Pulse in Victoria.