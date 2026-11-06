Chemist Warehouse enters UK with first London store

Chemist Warehouse has officially entered the UK with a store opening in Harrow, London, following a deal formed by its parent company, Sigma Healthcare.

Inside Retail reported in early May that the ASX-listed Sigma Healthcare had signed a memorandum of understanding with Green Light Healthcare Limited to form a joint venture ahead of Chemist Warehouse’s entry into Britain. The announcement was shortly followed by Sigma’s retreat from its takeover of UK pharmacy retail giant Boots.

Chemist Warehouse said the Harrow opening is a “significant milestone” in its international expansion. The retailer hopes to target local consumers with affordable goods “at a time when British households continue to navigate cost-of-living pressures”.

“We are incredibly excited to officially bring Chemist Warehouse to England for the first time and introduce British consumers to the exceptional value, extensive product range and pharmacy experience Australians have come to know and love,” said Chemist Warehouse’s head of UK business, James Kocharunchitt.

“Through our partnership with Green Light Pharmacy, we’re combining the best of both businesses to create a new pharmacy experience that puts customers, affordability, and accessible healthcare at its heart.”

Kocharunchitt said that the opening was “nothing short of incredible”, adding that more than 700 customers visited on its first day.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the warm welcome and enthusiasm for Chemist Warehouse, and it’s been a fantastic start to our UK adventure,” he said. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to bring the Chemist Warehouse experience to more communities across the UK.”