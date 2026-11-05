BusinessFood & beverage

How Yum China keeps growing profits while its restaurants take in less

Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut’s operating profit rose 29 per cent to US$73 million. (Source: Yum China Holdings)
By Tong Van
On the first day of KFC’s Oreo Original Recipe chicken burger in August, Yum China sold more than 1.5 million of them, roughly three times what last year’s original version managed on its launch day.  “Trust me, it does taste pretty good,” chief executive Joey Wat told analysts on Tuesday’s earnings call. Customers keep coming, and novelty still pulls them in. But they spend less each visit, and restaurants that have been open for more than a year are taking in less money than the

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