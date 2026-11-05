BusinessStrategy

What’s next for Pandora as its turnaround gains traction?

A campaign visual from the Pandora x Pat McGrath collaboration collection.
“The test is whether this renewed interest produces consistent full-price demand and repeat purchasing.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Pandora’s latest results suggest its efforts to reinvigorate the brand are gaining traction, with sales growth prompting an upgrade to its full-year guidance. But while new designs and campaigns are attracting shoppers, sustaining that momentum will depend on turning renewed interest into loyal customers. Much of the company’s plan centres on moving beyond the charm bracelets that made it famous. Pandora has expanded its Talisman collection, collaborated with makeup artist Pat McGrath and la

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