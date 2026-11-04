The RBA has raised rates again, so where can retailers find relief?

nt, its highest level since November 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis. “This has a massive trickle-down effect on the artists I stock, making it harder and harder to have a creative career in this country. I’m very worried,” Coombs said. Her concern epitomises how a household’s smaller spending budget can travel through a shop and into its suppliers’ livelihoods. Owners have limited room to absorb another setback. As COSBOA and Square’s latest State of Small Business Report found, typical seller revenue grew 3.9 per cent over the year against inflation of 3.8 per cent, while 42.9 per cent of owners reported working longer hours. So where, then, can retailers find some reprieve? The Australian Food and Grocery Council’s response offered a modest starting point. “The productivity challenge is not abstract. Businesses make decisions every day about where they put their people, capital and time,” said CEO Colm Maguire. Speaking about manufacturers, he said governments should remove duplicate reporting requirements, reuse information already supplied and coordinate reporting schedules. Applying that principle internally, retailers could examine where information is entered twice, which reports earn their place and what could be simplified while preserving required records. Keep the reasons customers come back Small-business marketing strategist Jenn Donovan cautioned against cutting staff hours in ways that leave customers struggling to find assistance. “Look at when customers actually shop and roster accordingly, rather than cutting hours across the board,” she told Inside Retail. Donovan urged retailers to connect with existing customers through email and loyalty initiatives that can influence repeat visits without an overtly expensive marketing budget. Some simple places to start include ensuring a business has accurate opening hours, an updated Google Business Profile and an easy-to-navigate website. “This is exactly the wrong time to become harder to find, harder to buy from or easier to forget,” she said. She also suggested utilising bundles and targeted offers for the upcoming cyber weekend. “When shoppers tighten their belts, it’s tempting to put everything on sale. But more sales don’t necessarily mean more profit,” she said. Addressing the underlying drivers of inflation “Another rate rise could hardly come at a more difficult time for retailers and the households they serve,” the Australian Retail Council’s chief economist Glenn Fahey said. “There will be families now reassessing their Christmas budgets, while retailers are heading into their most important trading period with stock ordered, staff and bills to pay.” Fahey said the Australian government needs to do more to address the underlying drivers of inflation and ease the pressure on households and businesses. “Governments must act now to reduce unnecessary business costs, cut red tape and make it easier for businesses to invest and grow,” he said. For now, less paperwork, better use of existing stock and carefully planned rosters may give retailers some breathing room. However, the bills are piling up, and Coombs is worried about how much more pressure businesses can handle, particularly in the creative industries. Micro saving measures help, but lasting relief will require more than another ingenious effort from an independent retailer.