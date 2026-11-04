BusinessRegulatory

The RBA has raised rates again, so where can retailers find relief?

Reserve Bank of Australia
Where can retailers ease costs while protecting what keeps people coming back? (Source: Bigstock)
By Tahlia Whitfield
At Cockatoo Comics in Newtown, Siobhan Coombs is thinking about how much her customers will have left for a comic book. “The rate hike is really troubling for me as a small business owner. The cost of rent, insurance, and other fees goes up every year. As my customers are squeezed more and more, they have less discretionary income for nonessentials, like comic books,” she told Inside Retail.  The Reserve Bank’s November 3 increase lifted the cash rate 25 basis points to 4.85 per cent,

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