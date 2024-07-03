BusinessStrategy

Harrolds to relocate its Sydney and Melbourne stores

(Source: Harrolds/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Luxury fashion retailer Harrolds is planning to relocate its stores in Sydney and Melbourne as part of the company’s ongoing transformation.

The Sydney store will be moved to Westfield’s new development on Market Street, joining a lineup of other luxury brands. 

Meanwhile, details of a new and immersive store experience in the Melbourne CBD will be announced in the coming months.

Harrolds MD Ross Poulakis said the relocations mark the “new chapter” and lay the foundation for the company’s continued innovation and commitment to the Australian retail landscape.

As part of the process, the Harrolds online portal will temporarily close.

The retailer will also offer “heavy” discounts for all clothing, footwear and accessories lines at its Sydney and Melbourne stores, starting Thursday.

