BusinessShopping centres & malls

Woolworths divests Warbu-Bellmere Shopping Centre for $37.75 million

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Woolworths Group has sold the Warbu-Bellmere Shopping Centre in Queensland to a Melbourne-based private investment group for $37.75 million.

The 5164sqm shopping centre opened last August and is underpinned by a 10-year lease to Woolworths, which occupies 71 per cent of its gross lettable area and serves as the largest full-line supermarket in the main trade area.

Woolworths tapped CBRE’s Michael Hedger and Joe Tynan to broker the sale, which generated a 5.52 per cent yield.

“With the increasing costs in construction putting pressure on new supply and future development feasibility, we continue to notice strong demand from the private investment sector and a wave of new entrants into the sector seeking long-term investment opportunities,” said Hedger.

The shopping centre is expected to benefit from Caboolture West’s forecasted population increase of 6.9 per cent per year over the next 15 years and a retail expenditure growth of 4.2 per cent annually.

“A noticeable trend we are seeing is a higher percentage of Victorian-based investors purchasing assets in Queensland due to the newly imposed land tax laws introduced in Victoria,” said Tynan.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Electronics & appliances

JB Hi-Fi set to double its New Zealand store network

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sustainability IR Pro

Compassionate circularity: Inside Witchery’s almost $450,000 stock donation

Dean Blake
Sustainability

New app helps grocers, consumers reduce food waste

Irene Dong
LSKD are a major player during peak period. Image supplied
Supply chain IR Pro

Strategies for success: LSKD and Shippit on preparing for peak season

Aron Lewin
Food & beverage IR Pro

Famed for its chocolate waterfall, Venchi eyes US retail expansion

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay