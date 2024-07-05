Woolworths divests Warbu-Bellmere Shopping Centre for $37.75 million

Woolworths Group has sold the Warbu-Bellmere Shopping Centre in Queensland to a Melbourne-based private investment group for $37.75 million.

The 5164sqm shopping centre opened last August and is underpinned by a 10-year lease to Woolworths, which occupies 71 per cent of its gross lettable area and serves as the largest full-line supermarket in the main trade area.

Woolworths tapped CBRE’s Michael Hedger and Joe Tynan to broker the sale, which generated a 5.52 per cent yield.

“With the increasing costs in construction putting pressure on new supply and future development feasibility, we continue to notice strong demand from the private investment sector and a wave of new entrants into the sector seeking long-term investment opportunities,” said Hedger.

The shopping centre is expected to benefit from Caboolture West’s forecasted population increase of 6.9 per cent per year over the next 15 years and a retail expenditure growth of 4.2 per cent annually.

“A noticeable trend we are seeing is a higher percentage of Victorian-based investors purchasing assets in Queensland due to the newly imposed land tax laws introduced in Victoria,” said Tynan.