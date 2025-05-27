More than 80 per cent of shoppers go digital before checkout, report finds

More than 80 per cent of Australian consumers use digital aids during their shopping journey, regardless of whether they complete their journey online or in a physical store.

The most common aids, according to research commissioned by Shopfully, include promotion hunting, product searching, or price comparison.

So, how should retailers respond to the trend, and what are the potential risks of such tech-driven journeys?

“Retailers today must start the consumer journey where it begins: Online,” says Brendan Straw, Shopfully Australia’s country manager. With the majority of shoppers now researching purchases via mobile, digital touchpoints are no longer optional; they’re essential.”

About 83 per cent of shoppers sometimes or always make product findings in advance of in-store purchases. Straw says that personalised and relevant insights collected online play an essential role in completing the purchase during the customer’s purchasing process.

According to Shopfully’s report, more than half of consumers shop for deals and discounts while scrolling online for products.

Not just promotions, but the personally-driven data

While value-driven marketing is no longer optional, 84 per cent of shoppers said that promotion is the dominant factor in their loyalty and spending.

In addition to promotions, half of Australians value ads when discovering new products and deals, while 42 per cent will strategically weigh up prices and hold out for the best offers.

The report reveals that besides personalised sales alerts, consumers also focus on real-time product availability, new arrivals, and engaging content like articles, recipes, and how-to guides.

“Meeting consumers where they are is only half the battle. To truly succeed, an omnichannel strategy must do more than exist across multiple platforms – it needs to add real value at every touchpoint,” Straw says.

AI tools are emerging in the shopping journey

“Embracing smart technologies like AI and virtual tools isn’t just an advantage, it’s becoming essential to deliver the seamless, personalised experiences today’s shoppers demand,” says Straw.

Notably, 42 per cent use AI tools for regular shopping, and about half of them will let AI assist their shopping list and streamline their planning. Meanwhile, 18 per cent place a high value on virtual try-on tools for clothing and cosmetics.