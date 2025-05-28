BusinessStrategy

How a mother-daughter duo built India’s beauty empire Nykaa and what comes next

By Tong Van
When Adwaita Nayar co-founded Nykaa alongside her mother, Falguni Nayar, in 2012, India was a conspicuous outlier in the global beauty landscape. Despite being one of the world’s largest and youngest consumer markets, it lacked a unified retail platform for beauty, and it was no equivalent to Sephora, Ulta, or even a drugstore chain like Boots. “Imagine being in a country where there was no one place where you could find beauty products,” Adwaita Nayar, co-founder and CEO of Nykaa Fashion,

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Food & beverage

Grill’d hires chef Matt Wilkinson as consultant

Celene Ignacio
Customer IR Pro

How to make customer support a value add, not a cost

John Costello
Regulatory

Queensland retailers face strict new laws on display, sale of knives

Sean Cao

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay