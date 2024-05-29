Grill’d hires chef Matt Wilkinson as consultant

Grill’d has named chef and restaurateur Matt Wilkinson as a consultant – just ahead of International Burger Day.

“Having Matt on board will significantly impact Grill’d. His culinary expertise and dedication to food, local suppliers and sustainability perfectly align with our mission to provide healthy, delicious and nutritious options to our customers,” said Simon Crowe, Grill’d founder.

Wilkinson is the co-founder of Pope Joan and The Pie Shop in Melbourne and currently serves as culinary director at Montalto Winery.

Moreover, he is involved in the development of seasonings and rubs for Street BBQ.

“Joining Grill’d as a consultant is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with a brand that shares my passion for quality, sustainability, and nutrition,” said Wilkinson.

“I look forward to working with the team to create exciting new menu items that reflect these values and bring joy to our customers.”