DigitalE-commerce

Vinnies CEO on the company’s strategic launch of its national online platform

Vinnies Finds Imagery
Vinnies Finds represents a pivotal move in recommerce. Supplied
By Tahlia Whitfield
After more than a century as a cornerstone of Australian second-hand retail, Vinnies NSW is stepping into a new platform in the e-commerce space. On May 22, the not-for-profit is set to launch Vinnies Finds, a national online platform that will deliver curated second-hand fashion to shoppers across Australia The move marks the first time its brick-and-mortar offering will be available to shop online at scale.  More than 100 years after Vinnies opened its first shop in 1922, Vinnies Finds is

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Openings & closings IR Pro

From Bondi to Perth, here are six standout store openings

Tamera Francis
Openings & closings

Kookai to open flagship boutique in Chadstone

Celene Ignacio
Financial IR Pro

Behind Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s record results lies a decade-long reinvention

Nicole Kirichanskaya

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay