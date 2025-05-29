Vinnies CEO on the company’s strategic launch of its national online platform

nds is set to open its doors to a new generation of thrifters,enabling shoppers to peruse, scroll and add to cart. “We were going through a transformation of our bricks and mortar business, consolidation and centralisation. This is one of our new strategies, which we launched about a year and a half ago,” Yolanda Saiz, CEO of St Vincent de Paul Society NSW, told Inside Retail. “One of the key components was digitising, or moving to an e-commerce platform as a compliment to our bricks and mortar business, which is fairly large,” she added. The platform launches with an estimated 30,000 unique fashion pieces, apparel and accessories hand-picked for quality, style and second-life potential. Divergent to the usual op-shop mix of worn tees and dated denim, each item has been photographed and priced by a dedicated team of employees and volunteers. The launch responds to a growing appetite for sustainable fashion and second-hand style. In recent years, Vinnies, like many thrift retailers, has experienced a groundswell of more eco-conscious and increasingly digital-first customers. Unlike traditional ecommerce sites, no two items on Vinnies Finds are alike, in this context the new platform preserves the thrill of the thrift hunt while enhancing accessibility for consumers nationwide. Fashion that gives back All proceeds from Vinnies Finds go directly to the work of the St Vincent de Paul Society, supporting housing, food security and community services. “Our unique proposition, in many ways, is ethical buying and also enabling us to help people in the community who are doing it tougher,” said Saiz. “It’s also about making fashion more accessible to more people, and supporting local communities, giving every item a second chance and giving people a second chance as well,” she added. Saiz reinforced that the ecommerce team has taken great care to make the experience as seamless as possible, investing in infrastructure, logistics and quality control to ensure a reliable offering. “It’s been a real team effort, and we understood we needed to bring in some specialised skills,” Saiz said. Orders will be dispatched from the Stanmore warehouse with delivery available nationwide. The platform is built for scale and designed to keep up with growing demand. “We’re really excited to firstly set down that foundational e-commerce experience, making sure it’s really great from purchase experience right to fulfillment,” she said. The future of thrift The decision to go digital has been years in the making. Vinnies NSW, which operates over 240 shops across the state, saw an opportunity to expand access to its curated fashion offering, particularly for regional customers who may not live near a large-format store. In doing so, Vinnies joins a growing list of Australian charities leveraging ecommerce to broaden reach and amplify impact. But the scale and ambition of Vinnies Finds sets it apart. With tens of thousands of items going live on launch day and more added daily, it’s a significant digital leap for the century-old brand. For Saiz, the move is also about making second-hand fashion aspirational. The launch of Vinnies Finds signals a shift not only for Vinnies, but for the wider circular fashion movement in Australia. It has positioned itself as a trusted brand stepping confidently into a new space, driven by purpose and powered by tech. As consumer interest in ethical and eco-conscious fashion continues to grow, Vinnies Finds arrives at a pivotal moment surrounding the rise of re-commerce, giving shoppers a guilt-free, stylish way to consume. “Ultimately, it’s about building the best e-commerce experience we can for our customers.” Saiz concluded.