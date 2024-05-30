From Bondi to Perth, here are six standout store openings

atrons feel grounded, too. A glow of inviting warm sunrise-shaded light complements the modern-minimalistic architecture anddesign elements that extend into the two fitting rooms, which have enough space to make any Bondi tenant envious. Light-wood cabinetry provides ample storage throughout, allowing for an extensive size range of stock tobe stored on the floor but out of sight, achieving the minimalist design look without compromising functionality. Candice Rose-O’Rourke, co-founder and head of marketing at Zulu & Zephyr, told Inside Retail, “The opportunity to open the Bondi store fell into the brand’s lap a mere six weeks before opening the doors.” The Bondi store is the second for Zulu & Zephyr, its first being in Byron Bay. The brand started as a side hustle and has grown into an international brand with a cult following. Other iconic Australian brands likeLucy Folk, Sir, Jac + Jack, Dissh and Venroy, which launched in the same era as Zulu & Zephyr also currently have boutiques on Gould Street. Sportsgirl Perth, Western Australia This is the second store to open as part of the reinvention of Sportsgirl’s physical store formats under global design studio and brand consultants Landini Associates. Prior to Perth’s Westfield Karrinyup store’s new look debut, in mid-October last year, the retailer welcomed shoppers through the doors of its reinvented Sunshine Plaza store in Maroochydore, Queensland. A completely open, double-glazed entrance invites customers in and reaffirms the brand’s approachable essence. Wardrobe-like units made from iridescent Perspex challenge traditional fashion retailer display methods and have a clean, minimalist impact that allows for an abundance of SKUs to be displayed, while also paying homage to the brand’s iconic stripes. Each wardrobe showcases a high stock density whilst showcasing styled looks, corresponding to capsules and collections, making visual merchandising a breeze. The emphasis on Sportsgirl’s distinctive primary and secondary colours differentiate the space from the increasingly beige trend currently found throughout many mass-market fashion stores. Swatch Melbourne, Victoria The Swiss watch brand opened its largest retail location in Australia on March 1 this year – its flagship on Melbourne CBD’s high-end shopping strip at 260 Collins Street. As one of the world’s leading watch manufacturers, known for its striking design that reflects the zeitgeist, its flagship store pays homage to how the brand remains true to itself. It stands out amongst its luxury retail neighbours on the Collins Street strip. Spanning a vast 239sqm, the flagship delivers a holistic and dynamic experience for customers shopping the Swatch brand, in a fun and welcoming environment that mirrors the bold, bright and colourful designs that are the essence of the brand’s signature style. Dutch artist Piet Mondrian’s abstract Neo-Plasticism style, with its primary colours, is underlying throughout the store, intertwined with large, white subway-tiled elements that surround the product displays. Designed as a walk-through open space, seven glass brick totem walls with modern metallic finishes guide customers through a flow of classic Swatch collections and the latest designs. Details designed to mirror Melbourne’s trendy laneways and edgy street style seamlessly flow with multiple LED screens showcasing the latest campaigns. At the heart of the store is a new bar-experience concept designed to invite customers to relax whilstperusing the collections, in a casual and comfortable environment. LSKD Maroochydore, Queensland Australian-owned and operated sportswear brand LSKD opened its 10th national retail store in sunny Queensland’s Sunshine Plaza shopping mall, as it continues to expand its physical retail footprint. Leaning into the centre’s curved design, the new store is bright, spacious and spans 150sqm. It promisesto deliver an immersive shopping experience through unique elements, including an external manifesto wall and a local community board designed to enhance the storytelling touchpoints of the brand. The fitting rooms are designed to make customers feel empowered and comfortable, with multiple floor-to-ceiling mirrors all subtly conveying the brand’s values, in addition to cosy boucle seating andmicro-libraries inviting customers to read a curation of inspiring literature. These spaces feature alongside: digital touchpoints that tell the story of the LSKD evolution; a timeline oflogo iterations over the years; and LSKD athlete profiles that give insight into the brand’s ‘why’. Considered inclusions such as the chic Elkay water refill station with the wording, “Have you had enough water today?” are examples of how LSKD seeks to improve the wellbeing of its community in many different ways. A bra and legging wall and innovative lightbox fittings also have been included to enhance the product display, making for a more enjoyable and visually stimulating shopping experience. The early-mark opening event attracted hundreds of LSKD community members, eager to explore the new store and shop the exclusive products not available online or in any other shop. The event featured a tradition at the brand’s retail openings, in which 600 pairs of new tights and shorts are presented for swapping, allowing patrons to bring any brand’s tights or shorts to exchange for new LSKD ones. The brand will work in collaboration with Upparel to recycle or reuse the trade-ins responsibly.It all encompassed the brand’s ‘1 per cent better everyday’ ethos. By Charlotte Miranda, New South Wales Cult Australian jewellery brand By Charlotte opened its first-ever pop-up store; in southern Sydney’s Miranda Westfield Shopping Centre. High demand for the dainty designs that had customers lining up in the bustling streets of Sydney’s East to secure pieces from the brand’s flagship boutique in Paddington led the charge for a secondretail location. On April 13, the pop-up opened its metaphorical doors and greeted customers with complimentary matcha and floral arrangements. The blush pink pop-up is situated on Level 2 of the shopping centre and offers customers an immersive experience that aims to transport patrons into a world of inspiration and tranquillity whilst they shop the latest collections and timeless favourites. Mantras in brushed gold, cursive italic lettering adorn the displays to inspire and motivate. They are set against a minimalistic layout that lets the gold and silver pieces shine. Feminine curved edges feature throughout, providing a pedestal for the jewels, which are complemented by a dusty rose plush carpet and an abundance of florals and crystals, similar to the brand’s flagship. Unique experiential and interactive features include a mantra bowl for shoppers to use and a gifting quiz that promises to produce personalised recommendations. Charlotte Blakeney, founder of By Charlotte, told Inside Retail, “Our new pop-up is a reflection of our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our beloved customers.” OZ Hair & Beauty Rouse Hill, New South Wales Premium hair and beauty retailer Oz Hair & Beauty has opened its newest pleasantly purple and white neon LED-lit hair and beauty retail spaceship, as part of the brand’s new-store concept model that places further emphasis on customer-centricity. The store’s features ensure this space stands out from its retail neighbours in Sydney’s Hills District,just over 4o kilometres north-west of the CBD, on the ground level of the Rouse Hill Town Centreshopping precinct. The brushed silver finishes intertwined with curved edges give the new store a futuristic appeal. Meanwhile, the shop is designed to enhance the retail customer experience and allow patrons to tryproducts before they make a purchase. Digital touchpoints throughout the store make it easy for customers to sign up to the loyalty program and join the retailer’s community via its social channels. Allowing them to remain informed with the latest news, which includes generous gifting at storeopenings and in-store events. Oz Hair & Beauty’s newest store is part of the business’ audacious growth plan to open 10 new shopfronts nationwide this year, bolstering its real-estate portfolio count to 15. In March this year, the retailer opened a similar store in Macquarie Park, which is also in Sydney’snorth-west. Both shops are part of a multimillion-dollar store expansion driven by a consortium of investors in 2021, including Edison Growth Fund Accent Group, Accent Group CEO Daniel Agostinelli, and billionaire businessman Brett Blundy, who purchased a stake in the business for an undisclosed amount. This story first appeared in the May 2024 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.