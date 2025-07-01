Furniture retailer Castlery expands to Queensland with new showroom

Singaporean furniture retailer Castlery will unveil its Brisbane showroom at the end of next month following the success of its first Australian store in Sydney.

The direct-to-customer brand will open its second brick-and-mortar showroom in Fortitude Valley. It will feature 22 curated room sets for customers to explore.

“Fortitude Valley has transformed over the past decade – from an industrial fringe to one of Brisbane’s most vibrant design and lifestyle districts,” said Declan Ee, co-founder of Castlery.

“It’s a story of reinvention and creative energy that really resonates with us at Castlery.

“We are excited to now be part of the neighbourhood and to welcome customers into a space where they can see, touch, and experience our collections – and imagine how they might live with them in their own homes,” he said.

The new showroom’s interiors will be mid-century inspired, featuring sculptural lighting, organic textures, and clean architectural lines.

The space will feature Castlery’s core and newest collections, including modular sofas, solid timber dining tables, versatile storage solutions and soft furnishings.

The store will provide online-to-offline integration, allowing customers to shop online or in-store and receive personalised advice tailored to their preferences and browsing history.

Castlery is also launching its complementary interior styling service, where customers can book one-on-one sessions with in-store stylists to receive customised advice.