BusinessSports & adventure

Analysis: Nike bets big on events and innovation to regain its edge

Kenyan sprinter Faith Kipyegon at the Breaking 4 event in Paris, sponsored by Nike
Nike sponsored Kenyan sprinter Faith Kipyegon’s attempt to break the four-minute mile for women.
By Michael Baker
On Thursday, June 26, in Paris, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon fell just short in her attempt to be the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes. It would have been an incredible accomplishment, given that it would’ve meant shaving more than seven seconds off her own world record. The event, called ‘Breaking4’ was sponsored by Nike, which went all-in with every technological detail, including the footwear, track surface and apparel, even down to the design of her bra. It was the most rece

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Hongkong Land banking on Hong Kong’s luxury rebound: strategic or optimistic?

Tong Van
Sustainability

Plastic Free July is a waste of time if the onus is only on consumers

The Conversation
Luxury

Richemont appoints Louis Ferla as Cartier CEO

Celene Ignacio
Food & beverage IR Pro

Krispy Kreme’s head of development on keeping the brand culturally relevant

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

Art of Hair salon manager faces court for third time over underpaying staff

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

Revolve SVP’s playbook for going global and the importance of localisation

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay