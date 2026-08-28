BusinessFurniture & homewares

Harvey Norman boosts sales, profit as network expands

Harvey Norman store
System sales revenue rose 3.1 per cent to $9.64 billion. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Harvey Norman has reported higher sales and profit in the last fiscal year as the retailer continued to expand its network in Australia and overseas.

For the year ended June 30, system sales revenue rose 3.1 per cent to $9.64 billion, including $6.58 billion in aggregated Australian franchisee revenue and $3.05 billion in overseas company-operated revenue.

According to the company, growth was supported by continued momentum across technology-led categories, including Next Gen-AI products, as well as contributions from new store openings. 

On the bottom line, profit before tax for the year increased 4.9 per cent to $790.29 million.

Profit was flat at the franchising operations segment, but soared 23.4 per cent at the overseas company-operated retail segment. The result reflects strong earnings growth across New Zealand, Asian and European operations.

“FY26 delivered growth in operating earnings, continued international expansion and strong franchise profitability,” said chairman Gerry Harvey.

“With total assets approaching $9 billion, net assets approaching $5 billion, substantial property ownership and low gearing, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

Harvey noted that the company recorded a strong first half and remained resilient as retail conditions became more variable in the second half.

“Disciplined cost management and sales growth enabled us to absorb inflationary pressures and continue to invest in our expansion initiatives,” he said.

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