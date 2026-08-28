BusinessFurniture & homewares

Koala’s sales soar across all markets, revenue leaps 20 per cent

Koala sofa
The Australian segment saw sales increase 10.7 per cent. (Source: Koala)
By Sean Cao

Furniture chain Koala has posted a significant uplift in sales for the last fiscal year, driven by strong performance across all of its markets.

The company’s revenue reached $332.3 million in the year ended June 30, up 20 per cent on a reported basis and 24 per cent in constant currency.

The Australian segment saw sales increase 10.7 per cent to $166.7 million despite a challenging consumer environment. 

Japan’s revenue jumped 23.5 per cent to $89.4 million, supported by growth across the mattress range and sofa beds. US sales surged 67.6 per cent to $74.9 million.

The company also made its debut in the UK during the year.

On the bottom line, pro forma EBITDA soared 139 per cent to $27.9 million, ahead of management’s expectations.

“FY26 was a defining year for Koala,” said CEO and co-founder Dany Milham. “We delivered record revenue and profitability, launched breakout products in the sitting furniture category, entered our fourth market and completed our listing on the ASX.”

“More importantly, the year demonstrated the strength of the operating model we have spent the past decade building. All markets had strong growth, margins expanded, and EBITDA more than doubled while we continued to invest in product innovation, brand equity and international growth,” Milham added.

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