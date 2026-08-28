BusinessStrategy

Why apologies couldn’t contain Good Good and Callaway’s PR crisis

Stills from Good Good and Callaway’s joint marketing video.
“For other brands facing a similar crisis, speed matters, but genuine specificity matters more.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Good Good Golf and Callaway Golf are facing a commercial and reputational backlash over an ad that appeared to make light of violence against women.  Despite removing the video and apologising, the brands face questions about how it was approved – and whether they can rebuild consumer trust. Late on Thursday, the situation escalated again after the golf equipment company ended the partnership and Good Good withdrew as title sponsor of a PGA Tour event. Callaway also committed $1 million t

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