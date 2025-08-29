How contrasting Q2 results shape the path to a Dick’s-Foot Locker merger

on-year to US$3.65 billion. During the quarter, comparable sales also grew 5 per cent, surpassing expectations of 3.2 per cent, according to market intelligence firm StreetAccount. Scott Benedict, the founder and CEO of omnichannel retail consulting firm Benedict Enterprises, believes that Dick’s Sporting Goods’ merger with Foot Locker, which is expected to close on September 8, will help boost profits for both retail players. “Looking ahead, the looming acquisition by Dick’s Sporting Goods will likely alter Foot Locker’s strategic trajectory, with guidance on hold until the transaction is complete,” said Benedict. He remarked that it will take some time for Dick’s Sporting Goods team to finalise its game plan, although the company’s due diligence process should have given it an idea of where to focus. Foot Locker’s floundering numbers In addition to diminished sales, Benedict noted that Foot Locker’s margins have been under strain, largely due to mismanaged inventory. “Gross margin rate contracted 50 basis points, and selling, general and administrative expenses as a share of sales inched up, squeezing profitability,” said Benedict. He noted that the retailer’s non‑generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss widened significantly to US$27 million, or US$0.27 per share, which was well below analysts’ expectations. Not to mention, there was clear inventory pressure with inventories rising by nearly 3.7 per cent as Foot Locker pulled forward fall product – potentially in light of pending tariff impact – and operating cash flow fell sharply to only US$2 million year-to-date. One bright point in the retailer’s Q2 results that Benedict pointed to was a 1.4 per cent increase in Foot Locker’s North American comparable sales, with strong performances from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker (+7.6 per cent), and Champs Sports (+2.0 per cent). “Overall, Foot Locker’s Q2 results reflect a tale of two markets: resilience at home offset by weakness abroad,” said Benedict. Foot Locker’s ongoing “Lace Up” reinvigoration plan appears to be well in motion with 52 store refreshes, 14 remodels or relocations, new “reimagined” Champs Sports formats, and the FLX Rewards rollout in Europe. Benedict remarked that “it will be interesting to see if the brands, once acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods, embrace a more omnichannel strategy that is becoming more of an imperative across retailing generally and in fashion and footwear specifically.” Dick’s Sporting Goods’ steadying sales streak In contrast to Foot Locker’s less-than-favorable numbers, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Q2 report showcased strong sales growth for the sports gear and apparel retailer, with a net income increase of 5.2 per cent. “Once again, Dick’s has knocked it out of the park,” Global Data’s managing director Neil Saunders, remarked. “Sales numbers remain strong, even off the back of a string of positive uplifts. A telling number is that, since 2019, Dick’s has grown its Q2 revenue by a whopping 61.4 per cent.” Saunders attributed this growth to Dick’s ability to make itself a destination through great product, fantastic service and new stores, particularly the House of Sport format. Saunders added that the retailer has also made itself a destination for everyday apparel. While this is partially due to the rise of casual dressing, Dick’s Sporting Goods has made itself known as a better apparel retailer in terms of assortment, inspiration and standards than some competing specialists and many department stores. Saunders predicted that the retailer’s numbers will continue to rise with the ongoing refresh of existing stores and the Foot Locker deal. “Dick’s is a bit untested in terms of integration and turnarounds of other businesses, and there is a lot of work to do with Foot Locker. But, in my view, the team has the talent and skill to pull this off. And it provides a new growth vector, including in international markets,” said Saunders. Merger deal to be determined As Barney Stacher, CEO of retail consultancy firm Stacher & Stacher and Rethink Retail advisor, told Inside Retail, “Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker are like two runners in a relay.” Where Dick’s Sporting Goods is sprinting strong with broad assortments and experience-led formats, Foot Locker is still steadying itself for the handoff, gaining pace in the US market but still losing ground overseas. Stacher noted that “the exchange can work, but only if margins stay disciplined and associates are treated as the second-biggest investment after product.” He added that “it’s a head-scratcher if integration blurs Foot Locker’s authenticity.” Stacher remarked that the deal has a strong chance of success for both players, thanks to the ongoing popularity of sneaker culture and the scale that both vendors would be able to leverage one another. But the key will be in the execution. “The talent is there, but the playbook has to line up, or they risk tripping over their own shoelaces,” said Stacher.