BusinessStrategy

How contrasting Q2 results shape the path to a Dick’s-Foot Locker merger

An interior shot of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store featuring a display showcasing various sports footwear.
“The looming acquisition by Dick’s Sporting Goods will likely alter Foot Locker’s strategic trajectory.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods presented contrasting Q2 results ahead of their planned merger. Foot Locker’s total sales fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year to US$1.85 billion. The footwear chain’s net loss tripled to US$38 million in Q2, compared with US$12 million in the prior corresponding period. In contrast, Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net income of US$381 million for the three months ending August 2, a 5.2 per cent increase year-on-year. Sales were up about 5 per cent year-on-yea

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Mobile commerce

Surplus food marketplace Too Good To Go launches in Australia

Sean Cao
Financial

Mosaic shares to be suspended due to non-lodgement of financial report

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Foodpanda taps into the burgeoning single-person economy

Tong Van
Financial

Dion Lee to be wound up after receiving no ‘acceptable’ lifeline offer

Sean Cao
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman’s net profit plunges 34.7 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Retail sales increase 2.3 per cent in July

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay