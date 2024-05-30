Kookai to open flagship boutique in Chadstone

Fashion brand Kookai is opening a flagship boutique at Melbourne’s fashion capital, Chadstone, on Saturday (June 1).

Chadstone is Kookai’s third retail space location and remains the brand’s highest trading location. The company opened its first Australian boutique on Chapel Street in 1992.

“When it came to creating the vision for our new flagship Chadstone boutique, we knew it called for something special,” said Bianca Vagner-Cromb, Kookai creative director.

“We wanted to make our customers feel like they’d stepped out of the centre and into our world, surrounded by beautiful, inspiring design elements and original artworks from three different Australian artists.”

The new Kookai store will be located at Shop 216 A near the Chadstone Concierge and opposite Axil Coffee.