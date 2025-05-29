ELF Beauty snaps up Hailey Bieber’s brand Rhode

ELF Beauty has acquired Hailey Bieber’s skincare and makeup brand Rhode for US$800 million at closing, which will open a path for the brands’ expansion to international markets.

The acquisition includes a possible earn-out of US$200 million, depending on Rhode’s growth over the next three years. Last month, Bieber proposed to sell the brand for US$1 billion, according to Reuters.

As part of the acquisition, Bieber will remain the brand’s founder and expand into the COO position to oversee product development and marketing strategy.

“Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible,” said Tarang Ami, ELF Beauty’s CEO and chairman.

In March, ELF Beauty reported a 4 per cent increase in net sales, totaling US$332.6 million for the fourth quarter, while Rhode reached US$212 million in annual net sales.

Rhode’s products will be launched in Sephora stores across the US and Canada this fall, and in the UK by the end of the year.