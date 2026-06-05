BusinessStrategy

How Stand+ founder Rob Gregg turned problems into greatness

A white pair of Stand+ shoes against a light blue background.
“We’re the first shoe brand that’s planted firmly around supporting all the people behind the scenes.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
As a former college athlete, Rob Gregg knows firsthand the importance of finding footwear that accommodates long hours on your feet while also offering a stylish flair. That’s why he founded Stand+, a brand dedicated to revolutionising workplace safety and comfort through slip-resistant, energy-dispersive shoes. Yet the journey from conception to execution was not nearly as straightforward as it may first appear. What started as a desire to create more comfortable footwear for personal reasons

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