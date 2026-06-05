BusinessStrategy

Why Nvidia’s CEO is on a South Korean charm offensive

Jensen Huang speaking on stage.
South Korea’s growing role in AI.
By Reuters
When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes his second visit to South Korea in just seven months this week, it won’t be only to meet top memory chip and robotics executives, but also to throw the first pitch at a baseball game and appear on a TV talk show. While a celebrity in his own right, the charm offensive by the Taiwan-born 63-year-old highlights South Korea’s critical position in the AI landscape. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix between them make about 70 per cent of the memory needed for AI

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