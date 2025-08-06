Grill’d launches burger patties range at Coles

Burger chain Grill’d is taking its branded burgers to the supermarket, launching a retail range of burger patties exclusively at Coles.

Grill’d founder and MD Simon Crowe said he was excited about the new distribution channel.

“For over two decades, Aussies have loved coming into Grill’d restaurants for healthy burgers that taste good and do good. This next chapter in our story is very exciting as we take our products into people’s homes,” he said.

“Having our burgers available nationally at Coles, allows us to take the next big step in our mission: To make our healthy, delicious burgers accessible to all Australians,” Crowe said.

Over its 21 years’ trading Grill’d has grown to 174 burger restaurants across the country and has several new restaurant locations scheduled to open.

Every pack of Grill’d burgers sold at Coles comes with a ‘Local Matters’ token inviting customers to support community initiatives, reflecting the restaurant experience. Through this partnership, Grill’d will give $10,000 this month to Coles’ community partners selected by customers.

The Grill’d range of 100 per cent Australian grass-fed premium beef, hormone-free, antibiotic-free and gluten-free is available as the Signature burger, in two or four-packs, and a two-pack Wagyu beef with caramelised onion.