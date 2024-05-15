Grill’d set to beef up franchise growth with internal recruiting program

Grill’d is ramping up its franchise growth with its three-part internal recruitment program. In its 20th year it is also boosting its external franchise recruitment after a period of corporate store growth.

The burger chain of 170 stores has 10 franchisees and a goal of franchising 30 per cent of the restaurants.

Grill’d founder and CEO Simon Crowe (pictured above) told our sister publication Franchise Executives: “We have a genuine desire to build our own internal pathway, and we are excited to bring new franchisees in to the nest.”

Grill’d has shifted its property strategy to include more standalone restaurants. It will also add to the single company-owned drive-thru with two more set to open soon.

The costs associated with substantial restaurant footprints can be prohibitive for franchisees, says Crowe. A Grill’d strip or shopping centre site costs between $700,000 and $1.2 million; a standalone restaurant needs a $1 million to $1.6 million investment; a drive-thru costs from $2 million to $4.5 million.

“We are excited about our ownership partnership model. This hybrid is ideal where capital is an issue for proven capable, brand-aligned, leaders,” says Crowe. “We think this is a great way to introduce new people and to create a future where we grow internal franchise partners.”

Grill’d debt facility

Crowe is confident the new approach will help overcome the current funding challenges. The Grill’d debt facility will fund most of the ownership models, Crowe explains.

“This gives them the appropriate rigour, the passion is the same, and for good operators, it is a stepping stone to pure franchising. We are prepared to fund them and act as a bank if and as required,” he says.

This is an abridged version of a story originally published on Franchise Executives.