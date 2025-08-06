SectorsSports & adventure

Arc’teryx expands Australian footprint with new Canberra store

Image of Arc'teryx storefront.
Arc’terxy saw strengthened trends continuing across regions, channels, and categories. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

Canadian outdoor apparel retailer Arc’teryx has opened its first store in Canberra as the brand expands its global footprint. 

The company has also launched a store in Manchester, England, and the Arc’Lounge in Beijing’s Peninsula Hotel, a space that focuses on community, design and performance. 

“Three bold new doors in three dynamic cities – each one a reflection of what we can achieve together,” said Arc’teryx’s VP store development Chris Pelyk.

In March, Arc’teryx’s parent company, Amer Sports, reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue for the first quarter of the year as compared to the same period last year. 

“Led by Arc’teryx and Salomon footwear, our unique portfolio of premium technical brands continues to create white space and take market share in sports and outdoor markets around the world,” said Amer Sports CEO James Zheng. 

The company said that Arc’terxy saw strengthened trends continuing across regions, channels, and categories.

