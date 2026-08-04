BusinessStrategy

How Amy Voloshin turned a textile design studio into a lifestyle brand

Amy Voloshin and her husband lying on a bed wearing Printfresh pajamas.
“The biggest highlight is still seeing customers build real relationships with the brand.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Printfresh is a lifestyle brand best known for its hand-painted printed sleepwear, apparel and home products. Founded by Amy Voloshin, the company grew out of a textile design business she launched in 2006 after working with brands including Urban Outfitters and Free People. Today, the brand sells primarily through its direct-to-consumer business while also partnering with independent boutiques and collaborations, with a focus on inclusive sizing and distinctive print-led designs. In this interv

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