How Amy Voloshin turned a textile design studio into a lifestyle brand

this interview with Inside Retail, Voloshin discusses the challenges of scaling a consumer brand, the role product design plays in standing out and her plans for Printfresh’s next phase of growth. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Printfresh, can you delve into your career background? Amy Voloshin: I spent years building a foundation in textiles, colour, and print design. I studied textiles at the Rhode Island School of Design, went on to work with Urban Outfitters and Free People, and then I launched Printfresh Studio, a to-the-trade textile design studio, in 2006. That studio gave me a deep understanding of how prints move through fashion and home categories, and eventually, I wanted to create a brand where I could bring that point of view directly to customers. IR: In a saturated apparel market, what are Printfresh’s main points of differentiation? AV: Printfresh is print-first. Our hand-painted patterns are the heart of the brand. Still, the product also has to be genuinely wearable, which means comfortable fabrics, thoughtful fits, washable pieces, and size-inclusive options across XXS to 6X, with petite and tall sizing in key styles. We sit at the intersection of joyful pyjamas, printed apparel, robes, loungewear, gifting, and home, which gives customers more ways to live with the prints they love. We’ve also built a strong DTC community while supporting discovery through collaborations, selling to boutiques, and clear product storytelling around terms people actually shop for: cotton pyjamas, eco satin robes, size-inclusive sleepwear, printed dresses, bridal pyjamas, and matching family pyjamas. IR: How did you first come up with the idea for Printfresh and the name? AV: The idea came from wanting to take the artwork and print expertise we had built through Printfresh Studio and translate it into finished products with a stronger emotional point of view. Printfresh began as stationery, but when we developed our first pyjama samples, it was immediately clear that sleepwear gave our prints the space and personality they deserved. The name Printfresh grew out of that original textile studio: fresh prints, fresh colours, and a fresh approach to everyday pieces. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running Printfresh? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? AV: The hardest part was learning how different it is to move from designing into actually operating a consumer brand. Product development, inventory, cash flow, fit, production timelines, customer service, marketing, and fulfilment all became connected very quickly. We got through it by testing, listening closely to customers, staying focused on product quality, and building systems around the parts of the business that couldn’t run on instinct alone. IR: What have been the biggest highlight moments of running the business thus far? AV: The biggest highlight is still seeing customers build real relationships with the brand. People who buy their first pair of Printfresh pyjamas and then come back for gifts or for a new print that feels personal to them. From a business standpoint, growing from packing orders ourselves to becoming a nationally recognised sleepwear and lifestyle brand has been surreal. Collaborations like MacKenzie-Childs and Emily Henry have also been incredibly fun because they let us connect the Printfresh world with other brands and communities. IR: In addition to DTC, how are you planning to expand your retail presence? AV: DTC will remain the centre of the business because it lets us tell the fullest product and brand story. We also see a lot of opportunity in selective wholesale, independent boutiques, collaborations, and physical retail experiences that feel true to Printfresh. We tested brick-and-mortar with our Upper East Side store, and what we learned is that our customers respond best when the experience feels like entering the Printfresh world, not just shopping from a rack of pyjamas. Going forward, we’re interested in retail that brings together sleepwear, apparel, gifting, home, and print in a more immersive way. IR: What goals do you hope to carry out with Printfresh over the course of the next year and over the next five years? AV: Over the next year, I’d like to keep strengthening the core business with strategic category additions, stronger apparel storytelling, continued growth in sleepwear, and a better shopping experience across our site, app, and retail partners. Over the next five years, the goal is to make Printfresh the go-to brand for joyful, size-inclusive sleepwear and printed lifestyle pieces. We really strive to be a brand people think of for pyjamas, travel, gifting, bridal, family moments, and everyday comfort with personality. IR: What piece of advice would you give to the day one version of yourself on your brand founder journey? AV: I’d tell myself not to be too hard on myself, that starting a business is incredibly challenging, and it’s all part of the process. I’d encourage myself to enjoy the wins and lean into the journey. IR: What is your current favourite SKU? AV: Right now, I’d choose the Eco Satin Robe in Bagheera. Bagheera is one of our most iconic prints, and the robe captures what I love about Printfresh. It feels bold, comfortable, and special without being precious. It’s the kind of piece you can wear while getting ready, lounging at home, or packing for a trip. Further reading: Is Urban Outfitters’ Gen Z growth strategy behind analysts’ upbeat forecasts?