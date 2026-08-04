IR ProOpenings & closings

What separates Michael Hill’s discipline from Barbeques Galore’s decline 

Miranda Kerr x Michael Hill
Miranda Kerr for the Michael Hill x Miranda Kerr Collection. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
This year, two familiar Australian retailers became much smaller. In April, jewellery group Michael Hill exited three of its five brands and subsequently reported higher sales and earnings. Barbeques Galore, on the other hand, entered administration and receivership in February, lost all 62 company-owned stores and was eventually acquired this month by Melbourne wholesaler Acom International. It’s a fairly simple lesson: Michael Hill cut distractions while it still had control, and Barbeques G

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