SectorsFashion & accessories

Anthea Crawford expands into plus-size sphere

Anthea Crawford
The extended sizing debuts in black and navy. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

As it marks its 50th anniversary, Anthea Crawford has expanded its womenswear range to size 22 following years of customer demand for greater size inclusivity.

Rather than scaling existing patterns, the brand says each garment undergoes extensive grading and multiple fit sessions to ensure consistency and finish across the range.

The extended sizing debuts in black and navy, in styles such as the Hebe and Sasha gowns, Alina and Theresa dresses, signature sequin eveningwear, and silk shrugs.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Anthea Crawford, this felt like the right moment to invest in making the brand accessible to more women,” the company said.

“Every woman deserves to feel confident and beautifully dressed for life’s special occasions, and it was important that we achieved this without compromising the craftsmanship we’re known for.”

Anthea Crawford said it plans to extend the range into more styles, colours and categories.

The Extended Size Collection is available online and at selected Myer and David Jones stores nationwide.

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