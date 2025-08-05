SectorsFurniture & homewares

Daiso sister brand Standard Products ramps up Australian rollout

Image of Standard Products store in Paramatta.
An image of Standard Products’ store in Paramatta Westfield. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Japan-based global retailer Daiso will expand its subsidiary, Standard Products, into Melbourne and Canberra by the end of the year. 

The decision comes after Standard Products saw success with its Australian debut at Westfield Parramatta last December. 

The brand offers affordable, everyday items that blend functionality, sustainability and minimalist Japanese aesthetics. 

Launched in 2021 in Tokyo, Standard Products now operates over 180 stores across Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, the US and New Zealand. 

The new stores will retail a curated range of homewares, kitchenware, travel goods, stationery and lifestyle essentials. 

The products feature neutral tones, natural textures and are designed based on the idea that ‘a little bit better is always really nice’.

“The response in Parramatta showed us there’s strong interest in Japanese-designed products that are both practical and affordable in Australia,” said a spokesperson for Daiso

“Our customers have spoken, and we are excited to now bring our brand into Melbourne and Canberra.”

The brand will open its Victorian store first in Midtown Plaza, with the ACT store to follow at Westfield Belconnen. 

