BusinessStrategy

How Yum China holds steady in second quarter with tech-led efficiency gains

By Tong Van
Chinese restaurant operator Yum China has posted another positive quarter with same-store sales growth up 1 per cent despite cautious consumer spending across much of the country.  Revenue increased 4 per cent to $2.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30. Operating profit rose 14 per cent in the quarter to a record $304 million, boosted by store-level margin gains and cost control. Against the backdrop of a still-recovering Chinese economy, Yum China is doubling down on a strategic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

VF Corporation’s net loss more than triples in fiscal first quarter

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain IR Pro

From cart to click: How technology is transforming the supermarket sector

John Costello
Financial

Mosaic Brands considers applicability of safe harbour provisions

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Why culture is the secret ingredient in Uniqlo’s success

Brian Walker
Marketing IR Pro

Olympic fever: A golden opportunity – if you’ve got cash to splash

Simon Porter
Supermarkets

Warehouse worker arrested over theft of $400,000 worth of ‘Bluey’ coins

Lewis Jackson
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay