BusinessFood & beverage

‘Firing on all cylinders’: Yum China’s second quarter, brand by brand

KFC
KFC remains the number one growth driver and the engine room of the portfolio. (Source: Pexels)
By Tong Van
After 36 years as a licensee, Yum China is about to own Pizza Hut in Mainland China outright. Its second-quarter numbers explain both why it can afford to, and why it feels it must. The company’s revenue rose 13 per cent year on year to US$3.14 billion, with operating profit reaching US$348 million. “While the operating environment remains dynamic, our topline growth continued to outperform the industry in the second quarter,” Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, said.  KFC: The engine room&nb

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