BusinessStrategy

Behind NikeSkims’ China entry as Nike searches for a way back

NikeSkims in China
NikeSkims opened its Shanghai space to the public last week. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Before the NikeSkims store had even opened, a queue had formed outside a street-facing unit at Shanghai’s HKRI Taikoo Hui, across the road from the ship-shaped Louis Vuitton flagship. By midday, staff were telling shoppers the wait to enter was more than an hour. The fitting rooms had their own ticketed queue. The unit, formerly home to an IWC Schaffhausen boutique, is now NikeSkims’ first physical store in China. Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian attended t

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