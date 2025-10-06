BusinessStrategy

Can Kate Spade take a page out of Coach’s playbook to spark a comeback?

Model Reign Judge and singer Laufey in a Kate Spade fall campaign
“There is a lot of groundwork to do before Kate Spade has more success with younger consumers.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Kate Spade’s CEO and brand president Eva Erdmann recently shared the company’s strategy to tap into the growing wave of consumer demand for brands that were popular in the ’90s and early 2000s, like J.Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch and Coach.  During the brand’s latest Investor Day with parent company Tapestry, Erdmann stated, “Kate Spade has incredible awareness. But where we need to do better is conversion. The plan is to become top of mind, with the right products, the right experie

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets IR Pro

How independent supermarket LaManna is redefining Australian grocery shopping

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Financial

Opinion: Should youth rates be scrapped? Why we need to rethink what is fair

Kerry Brown
Shopping centres & malls

Tasmania’s Glebe Hill Village centre for sale

Irene Dong
Marketing IR Pro

What makes a successful retail activation? Unexpected moments, personal touches

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy

Richemont sells YNAP to MyTheresa parent, takes stake in new venture

Sean Cao
Fashion & accessories

Forever New taps Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as global brand ambassador

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay