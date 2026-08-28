BusinessStrategy

Why Moshi Moshi may need to look beyond Thailand

Moshi Moshi’s Butter Club display.
Moshi Moshi eyes regional expansion.
By Michael Baker
Moshi Moshi gave itself a pat on the back this month, spruiking its achievement of making it onto Forbes Asia’s “Best Under a Billion” list of high-performance small and mid-sized companies for the second consecutive year. The ubiquitous lifestyle retailer’s second-quarter and first-half results were made to match, with continuing strong growth in the key metrics of sales, same-store sales, gross profit and net profit on the bottom line. It finished the quarter with 218 stores, 37 mo

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