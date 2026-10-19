IR ProHealth & beauty

How Bush Medijina runs a skincare business from five shipping containers

By Tahlia Whitfield
When Britt Hollingworth takes the Bush Medijina women to sell their skincare in Sydney or Melbourne, the expedition can cost around $20,000. Getting products onto a market table requires flights, allowances and organisational stamina. But while running this social enterprise, she has watched women acquire sales skills, find their bearings and become comfortable catching a Melbourne tram.  “Our ladies love these trips,” she told Inside Retail. For the CEO of Anindilyakwa Services Aborigi

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