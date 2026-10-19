How Bush Medijina runs a skincare business from five shipping containers

iginal Corporation, which operates skin and bodycare brand Bush Medijina, the costs are outweighed by the confidence and independence the women gain, which stay with them when they return home. Founded in 2016, Bush Medijina is an Indigenous-owned, women-led brand. The enterprise infuses generations of bush medicine knowledge into its balms, soaps and body butters (to name a few). It reaches stockists, including Byron Bay’s Spell, opened a Cairns shop in 2024 and collected a 2019 NT Telstra Business Award along the way. Back on Groote Eylandt, off the Northern Territory coast, the enterprise operates from headquarters comprising five shipping containers in Angurugu. Soothing balms, bush blossom butters, soaps, oils and other skincare products make up the range – Anindilyakwa women harvest botanicals on Country, prepare them and handmake products before packaging and dispatching orders. Hollingworth has been involved since the beginning. She calls herself the “accidental CEO”, explaining that the women’s trust and her commitment to supporting their decisions have been pivotal in her role. Reaching the mainland Hollingworth and three other non-Indigenous corporate staff handle strategy, marketing, packaging and raw-material purchasing, while an all-Anindilyakwa board holds decision-making authority. “We have many hats and many roles,” Hollingworth explained. Supplies arrive through Darwin before continuing by barge, making the procurement process an exercise that requires an equal amount of patience and anticipation. “We need to be five steps ahead,” she said. “I don’t think there’s been a year that’s gone by where something major hasn’t affected us.” Last year, a cyclone disrupted operations, adding another complication to a business accustomed to improvisation. Hollingworth puts a return flight between Darwin and Groote at about $1500. While access to the Groote Eylandt Mining Company charter to Cairns offers another route, onward journeys bring additional expenses. An understanding of community life In a phone call from her new residence in Bali, Hollingworth explained how health problems and other private matters affect some employees, including nights that leave women exhausted before work begins. However, each woman also brings expertise, responsibilities and ambitions to the workplace. The social enterprise aspect of the brand takes many different forms. “We host workshops for school children. Like three primary schools across the island, and even today, they had families as first teachers,” Hollingworth said. “We also do training and education for our women – technology, financial literacy, nutrition, anything that really piques their interest.” Directors of the brand take governance training through the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations, activities that give the enterprise a remit far more diverse than filling orders. “We’re all learning,” she said. GEMCO mining Bush Medijina acknowledges mining company GEMCO/South32 among its supporters. However, last week, ABC reported redundancy consultations at GEMCO and a prospective $129 million cost reduction. It cited an expectation that mining would end within a decade. The implications for Bush Medijina’s funding remain unconfirmed, as the enterprise pursues income that can endure beyond mining. Months before those consultations became public, Hollingworth was already discussing the future of Bush Medijina’s financial independence. “We’re transitioning from being grant reliant to needing to become financially sustaining,” she said. Contract manufacturing was under consideration, following years of discussions in search of a suitable arrangement. Any partnership would involve money and consequential decisions about production, knowledge and the women’s continuing involvement. The difficulty, as Hollingworth says, is “growing without losing who we are”. Hollingworth’s measure of success returns to women choosing employment, taking pride in their work and becoming examples for younger girls. “Watching them become role models for young girls is amazing,” she said, reflecting on the confidence developed through production, customer conversations and especially the team’s mainland trips where the women set up their own market stalls. The brand now has its own brick-and-mortar store in Cairns, Bush Medijina + Co. “It’s an awesome job for any woman, any young girl,” she said. The skincare reaches customers as a perfectly made and wrapped product, encased in sustainable and natural packaging materials, but behind it lies a continuing negotiation over how to keep the business running on an island 50 kilometers off the Northern Territory mainland while ensuring its benefits remain rooted on Country.