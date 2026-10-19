Modibodi CEO Kerry Cusack resigns ‘with enormous pride’

Modibodi CEO Kerry Cusack has announced her resignation from the period underwear brand “with enormous pride”.

The news comes almost three and a half years after Cusack’s appointment to the role in July 2023. Cusack’s appointment followed the $140 million acquisition of Modibodi by Swedish hygiene and health company, Essity, in 2022.

“Leading a brand that has challenged conventions, changed conversations and genuinely made a difference in the lives of women around the world has been an enormous privilege,” Cusack said in an announcement.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, navigating significant change, making big decisions, strengthening the brand, evolving our product offering and delivering two consecutive years of double-digit growth, and returning the business to sustained profitability.”

In 2024, Cusack told Inside Retail that she wanted to change the perspective of the period underwear industry while catering more of its advertising to young women.

“I’ve always believed that one of the greatest measures of leadership is leaving a business stronger than you found it,” she added. “As I reflect on my time at Modibodi, that’s something I’m particularly proud of. The business is in a stronger position today, with solid foundations and exciting opportunities ahead.”

“To the entire Modibodi team, our partners and everyone who has been part of the journey, thank you. I leave with enormous pride in what we’ve built, gratitude for the relationships and experiences along the way, and excitement for what’s next.”

Cusack continues to serve as a non-executive board member at Merino & Co.