t a time of increasingly divergent fortunes for Gap Inc.’s four brands. Its latest quarterly results revealed that Athleta’s net sales fell 14 per cent year on year to US$220 million, while Banana Republic’s dropped three per cent to US$449 million. By contrast, Gap’s net sales rose 11 per cent to US$1.1 billion and Old Navy’s increased one per cent to US$2.3 billion. Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson said Kechter would conduct a “comprehensive review” of Athleta, refocusing the business on five fundamentals: fabrication, feature, form, function and fit. Can Athleta’s new CEO revive the brand’s fortunes? Brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay is confident that Kechter can breathe new life into Athleta, and believes her first priority should be understanding what longtime customers used to buy regularly and where they shop now. “Athleta has an opportunity to own the space between technical activewear and everyday clothing for women who want both,” said Ramsay. “Keep the fit consistent, keep core sizes in stock and put those products in the hands of instructors and local movement communities who can show how they actually wear them. Give customers a reason to come back for the same pant, then give them a reason to buy the jacket.” Ramsay added that she would start by addressing the weaker response to Banana Republic’s women’s fall collection, which Gap Inc. highlighted in its results. While the brand can produce beautiful campaign imagery, customers still need to be able to walk into a store and work out what they would buy on an ordinary Tuesday. “There’s room for Banana Republic to own the wardrobe upgrade,” said Ramsay. “A customer should be able to pick up a pair of trousers, see three ways she’d wear them with clothes she already owns, and understand what she’s paying more for when she tries them on. That’s where fabric, fit and how the clothes are merchandised can do more for the brand than another beautiful campaign.” Old Navy and Gap together accounted for roughly 85 per cent of quarterly net sales, but Ramsay pointed out that the two brands serve different purposes. Old Navy brings scale and value, while Gap is generating momentum, with comparable sales up nine per cent this quarter. With the right product strategy, Banana Republic could capture a greater share of customers’ wardrobe spending through better fabrics and tailoring. Athleta, meanwhile, could encourage repeat purchases by becoming the brand customers trust for a particular fit or activity. “For Banana Republic, I’d watch whether the core women’s assortment starts selling through at full price,” said Ramsay. “For Athleta, I’d watch whether lapsed customers come back and make a second purchase. Those are early signs that each brand is earning its place in the portfolio again.” Meanwhile, Scott Benedict, founder and CEO of Benedict Enterprises, also believes Kechter’s industry experience puts her in a strong position to turn Athleta around. “At Vuori, she oversaw the business across stores, e-commerce, wholesale and international markets,” said Benedict. “She also led Fabletics globally and previously served as chief business officer and general manager of Banana Republic. That mix of activewear experience and familiarity with Gap Inc. matters because the turnaround will require decisions about product, inventory, pricing, and marketing to work together.” Benedict also believes Athleta should begin by looking at its formerly loyal customers. What did they stop buying? Where did they go, and what would earn their business back? “I’d use those answers to rebuild a handful of signature products around specific activities and make the differences in fit and fabric easy to see online and easy to feel in the fitting room,” said Benedict. “The first sign of a turnaround is when customers come back for a product they love and pay full price for it again. I’d watch full-price sell-through and repeat purchase on those core styles before broadening the assortment.” What Banana Republic needs to focus on in the next quarter Finally, Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Retail OCD, agreed that Banana Republic needs to remind customers why it should be their go-to destination for wardrobe essentials. “Banana Republic should make getting dressed easier for people whose day goes from a meeting to dinner,” said Stacher. “I’d start with women’s, where Gap Inc. cited a weaker response to the fall assortment, and build around great trousers, jackets and knitwear that work together. Then give store teams the time and training to style a customer. “If I’m paying Banana Republic prices, I’d like someone to help me figure out what goes with the pants.” Further reading: From nostalgia to next gen: Why Gap thinks Australia is ready for its return