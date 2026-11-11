Why is Balenciaga betting on a history-making appointment to revive growth?

month, following the departures of Anthony Vaccarello from Saint Laurent and Seán McGirr from Alexander McQueen. The reshuffle was part of de Meo’s effort to restore growth after a three-year slowdown that hit Gucci, the group’s largest label, hardest. Piccioli was hired in May 2025 to steer the house away from the streetwear and provocation of Demna’s decade and back toward Cristóbal Balenciaga’s couture roots. Rose is a direct line to the Demna years. She spent three years at Balenciaga as a menswear consultant after Demna took over in 2015. The Business of Fashion said her hiring offers a closer connection to that era. Put plainly, Kering is betting that the customers Balenciaga lost are the ones Demna found. Rose, 45, was born in Croydon, South London, and is British-Jamaican. She founded her eponymous label in 2007. Rose is the first woman to lead the house creatively in its 109-year history and only the second black woman to hold the top creative role at a major European fashion house. A short tenure, a clear verdict Piccioli spent 25 years at Valentino before joining Balenciaga. He showed his first Balenciaga collection, for spring/summer 2026, in Paris in October 2025 and presented his first couture collection in July 2026. The work drew on the founder’s archive and earned respect for its craft, but the commercial response did not follow. In the first quarter of 2026, Kering listed Balenciaga among the houses that grew retail sales year on year, led by North America. By the second quarter, it said Balenciaga had a more difficult period as it worked through its creative transition, with leather goods a source of strength. In the third quarter, Kering said Balenciaga’s leather goods held up while ready-to-wear and shoes remained weak. In the same release, de Meo said the group was “doubling down on the renewal of Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.” What the numbers show, and what they hide Kering generated €14.7 billion in revenue last year. In the third quarter of this year, it booked €3.3 billion, flat on a reported basis and down 1 per cent on a comparable basis. Its Fashion & Leather Goods division, which houses Balenciaga, brought in €2.7 billion, down 3 per cent on a comparable basis, with Gucci at €1.29 billion, down 6 per cent. Excluding Gucci, the division’s directly operated retail sales rose 2 per cent, a gain Kering credited to Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Brioni. Investors have little patience left. AFP reported that Kering’s share price has fallen roughly 40 per cent since January and that the stock slipped 2.6 per cent in Paris on the day Rose was named. The case for Rose Kering’s announcement leaned heavily on culture and youth. “Her connection to the new generation and her instinctive understanding of culture bring a new dimension to the House,” de Meo said. Balenciaga chief executive Gianfranco Gianangeli, in the role since November 2024, said Rose’s “ability to challenge conventions, reinvent silhouettes and bring an unexpected perspective to fashion resonates deeply with the spirit of innovation that defines Balenciaga.” Rose’s record gives Kering material to work with. Her label became a cult name built on the clothes of London’s rave, reggae, hip-hop and punk scenes, with exaggerated proportions applied to everyday menswear. She was named British Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2023 Fashion Awards. Her collaborations include Nike, beginning in 2018, with work extending to the Shox MR4 sneaker, and a fall 2026 collection with Supreme that included a Nike Dunk Low. Kendrick Lamar wore a custom Martine Rose jacket for his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, and her following includes Drake and Timothée Chalamet. The same outlet said she is widely credited with shaping the oversized, distressed men’s silhouettes that defined Balenciaga under Demna. David Watts, lecturer at London Fashion Academy, sees the appointment as long-overdue recognition. “I have known Martine since she started out, and she has never received the credit her unique talent deserves, so perhaps her time has finally come,” he said. “A woman of colour leading a French luxury house is a genuine milestone.” He also counts her history with the house as an advantage: “Martine has been part of the Balenciaga family for some years, working alongside Demna on menswear, so she knows the inside track as well as having real talent.” Watts is less ready to join the applause. “Everyone is calling it a brilliant move for both the brand and Martine, but let’s pause for a moment,” he said. “Balenciaga has been in free fall since Demna left, and sales were already sliding before that. Proceed with caution, because it would be tragic for this opportunity to become a poisoned chalice, especially given what we are hearing about the new regime under Luca de Meo.” For about a decade, Rose’s name surfaced every time a major house had a vacancy. She now has one, under a chief executive who has shown he will make a change within two years. In her first stint at Balenciaga, she helped shape the clothes that turned the house into a growth engine. This time, she will be measured on whether she can do the same for its handbags.