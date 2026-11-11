CareersLuxury

Why is Balenciaga betting on a history-making appointment to revive growth?

Balenciaga model
The reshuffle was part of de Meo’s effort to restore growth. (Source: Balenciaga/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Last week, French luxury group Kering confirmed Pierpaolo Piccioli was leaving Balenciaga after 16 months serving the house. Martine Rose was appointed as the new creative director less than 24 hours after the announcement was made.  She will start her new role next week and will be based in Paris.  Under the group CEO Luca de Meo, Kering has shown it will act fast when a house underperforms. Rose’s appointment is the third creative leadership change at a Kering brand in a month,

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