Modibodi was a pioneer in period underwear. Can it reinvent itself for Gen Z?

k after Facebook banned an ad that used red rather than blue dye to depict period blood, and the platform ultimately reversed its decision. Thankfully, times have changed. If not entirely mainstream today, period underwear and other leakproof apparel are certainly more common than they were 10 years ago, so it's not surprising that brands are starting to rethink how they advertise these products, too. Last week, Modibodi unveiled its latest campaign, featuring a new brand platform, 'Fear Not', and a distinctly light-hearted tone. Whereas the brand's previous ads focused on combating the stigma around periods, bladder leaks after pregnancy and other overlooked aspects of women's health, the new campaign depicts fashionable twenty-something women in cool urban environments, hotel rooms and pools. "Leakproof apparel is no longer niche, and our evolved brand identity reflects that. It is aspirational, original and doesn't take itself too seriously," Modibodi CEO Kerry Cusack told Inside Retail. It's not just a new advertising approach. Modibodi is rolling out a completely new brand identity across all consumer touchpoints from above and below-the-line advertising to customer communications, its website, packaging and retail presence. "We also have new product ranges and brand collaborations inspired by this 'Fear Not' platform launching in the second half of the year, which combines our original patented technology with iconic fashion brands," Cusack shared. 'A totally different perspective' The relaunch comes about 10 months after Cusack was hired to lead Modibodi in July 2023, following the sale of the business to Swedish hygiene giant Essity in 2022 and the subsequent departure of Chong, the founder. Before Modibodi, Cusack was the chief commercial officer at Alquemie Group and head of international business for Retail Apparel Group. Earlier in her career, she built and ran her own apparel business, Bondi Bather Swimwear. Now, she is applying the fundamentals of fashion retail to period underwear, a product that has traditionally been treated more like healthcare than lingerie. "Coming from a fashion and retail background has helped me see the category from a totally different perspective. It has enabled me to spot new and unusual opportunities for the brand that potentially people who work in the menstrual health space wouldn't even consider," she said. Shortly after joining Modibodi, Cusack tapped Fabric, a strategic design-led agency that specialises in fashion and lifestyle brands, to undertake a substantial qualitative and quantitative market research project among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The research found that while emerging consumers had a high appraisal for the product, they resonated less and less with the style of category communications, which tended to focus on the negative. The new brand platform, 'Fear Not', was created with this in mind. "Our evolved position passionately inspires young women through bold communications, supports them with unparalleled leak-proof technology and empowers them to live fearlessly and without compromise," Cusack explained. This new direction is a long-term investment for Modibodi and will eventually influence all areas of the business, from packaging, experiences and activations to product design and even the brand partners it works with. "We really see this platform as a stepping-off point for an exciting evolution over the next five to 10 years," she said. Global growth and fashion collabs Beyond the relaunch, Modibodi is also targeting growth through international expansion. Outside of Australia, Modibodi operates in the UK and New Zealand and is looking to expand further into Europe, where consumers have shown a strong interest in reusable products that reduce their everyday waste. The business is also ramping up its retail distribution strategy. Currently, Modibodi is primarily sold online through its e-commerce site and in supermarkets, but as it evolves from a purely functional product to an aspirational one, it will enter more fashion and lifestyle retailers where its target customers shop. "You can also expect to see a number of exciting collaborations with iconic global fashion and lifestyle brands," Cusack said. According to a 2021 Australian study published last year in the academic journal BMC Women's Health, nearly 24 per cent of respondents had used reusable underwear during their last period, and Modibodi sees this as a major growth opportunity. "We will continue growing mass adoption, making a small but mighty difference, one body at a time," she said.