Former Nike exec Blanca Gonzalez shares her secret to building a successful team

art in the retail industry? Blanca Gonzalez: Well, you could say I’ve been in the fashion industry since I was five years old. My first ‘designs’ were dresses I made for my Barbies. I was inspired by my mom, who was a seamstress. Fast forward to my teenage years when I officially began my career in retail. But the game-changer came when I joined Nike. That experience opened my eyes to the world of retail and the importance of building connections with customers. At Nike, I realised that a brand isn’t just about what people buy, it’s about how it makes them feel and how they experience a sense of community. IR: You were an executive with Nike for almost 20 years. What were your biggest takeaways from working with this corporation? BG: My time at Nike taught me the value of innovation, teamwork, and building teams that deliver results while fostering a sense of belonging. I also learned the importance of staying true to your brand’s core values and maintaining strong customer relationships for long-term success. I’m a people person, naturally curious about everyone in the organisation. At WSS, I stay connected by regularly engaging with the team through ‘Coffee Connects’ to keep a pulse on the company. For me, creating a culture of belonging is key to building successful teams. IR: What has your experience been like with WSS since joining in March 2023? BG: It’s been an incredible journey so far! WSS is deeply rooted in the communities it serves, especially within Latino communities, which resonates with my own values. Leading WSS during its 40th anniversary year has been particularly rewarding. We’re continuing to honour the brand’s heritage while expanding its footprint and deepening our community connections, which has been exciting and fulfilling. IR: What is it about the retail industry that keeps you so loyal and passionate? BG: Retail is dynamic, it’s constantly evolving, and every day presents new demands and opportunities. What keeps me passionate is the ability to impact people’s lives. It’s not just about selling a product, it’s about uplifting and raising visibility for other Latinas in the industry, from sports to the C-suite. Creating opportunities for our local communities, at WSS we only hire within the neighbourhood, giving people an opportunity to build careers with us. Many of our employees started on the sales floor and are now running district divisions and are part of our leadership team, that makes me very proud. IR: What piece of advice would you give to yourself at the start of your retail journey? BG: I would tell myself to embrace every learning opportunity, even in the most dynamic situations, and always turn a negative into a positive. Stay curious, and always focus on the bigger picture. Building relationships and learning how to lead with passion will take you further than you can imagine. IR: What advice would you give someone just starting out in the industry and perhaps trying to emulate where you are today? BG: Don’t let the ‘nos’ define you. Success in retail requires thick skin, a strong work ethic, resilience, and a willingness to learn. Find a mentor and focus on building strong, authentic relationships with your team and customers. Most importantly, stay true to your values, and remember that growth comes from pushing yourself and your team to be better, you’re only as good as your team! IR: The items in my toolbox that make me feel prepared are… BG: Leadership skills, a strong understanding of both the customer and community and an ability to adapt to changes. I’ve also learned the importance of empathy in leadership, making sure your team feels supported and valued is key to achieving success together. IR: Outside of work, I’m passionate about… BG: Outside of work, my family is my greatest passion. I’m a proud mother of twin teenage girls and a son with intellectual disabilities. My son is my inspiration, and as an advocate for children with disabilities, I’m dedicated to amplifying their voices. My kids are my heart and soul and balancing my career while being present for them is incredibly important to me. It’s not always easy, but it’s a commitment I embrace every day.