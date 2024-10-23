Michael Hill sales rise in first 14 weeks

Michael Hill International enjoyed higher sales in the first 14 weeks of the fiscal year amid better performance in Australia and Canada.

The group’s same-store sales grew 4 per cent year over year as same-store sales increased 6.3 per cent in Australia and rose 4.7 per cent in Canada. New Zealand same-store sales, however, fell 4.2 per cent.

“As we prepare for the all-important Christmas trading period, the positive momentum we have seen in the first 14 weeks is very encouraging,” said Daniel Bracken, MD and CEO of Michael Hill International.

“I’m particularly excited about the launch of our new Pendant Bar concept, providing a unique gifting proposition for Christmas … I’m confident that we are well-placed for the critical Christmas trading period.”