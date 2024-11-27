BusinessFurniture & homewares

Harvey Norman posts higher sales from July through October

Harvey Norman booked higher sales between July and October. (Source: Bigstock)
By Celene Ignacio

Harvey Norman posted higher aggregated sales between July 1 and October 31 compared to the same period a year ago.

Aggregated sales are from wholly-owned, majority-owned, and independent franchised complexes across various countries.

Among all its markets, Malaysia had the highest sales growth of 8.2 per cent, followed by the UK at 7.6 per cent.

Slovenia and Croatia rose 4.4 per cent, while Australian franchisees increased 3.2 per cent and Ireland jumped 1.5 per cent.

New Zealand and Singapore declined 1.5 per cent, respectively.

In October, the Federal Court ruled that Harvey Norman, along with Latitude Finance Australia, made false and misleading financial claims in a national advertising campaign.

