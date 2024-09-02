Michael Hill’s Australia, Canada segments lead revenue growth

Michael Hill International’s revenue rose 4.2 per cent to A$644.9 million in the last fiscal year, thanks to better performance in its Australia and Canada markets.

Australia retail segment revenue grew 10.3 per cent to A$359.1 million while Canada retail segment revenue rose 0.6 per cent to C$157.1 million.

New Zealand retail segment revenue declined 11.8 per cent to NZ$114.8 million.

The jewellery retailer ended the period with 171 stores in Australia, 85 stores in Canada, and 44 stores in New Zealand.

“This past year not only saw the refresh of the Michael Hill brand to support its premium market positioning, but also the expansion and integration of the newly acquired Bevilles brand at the value-end of the fine jewellery category,” said Daniel Bracken, Michael Hill MD and CEO.

“Additionally, in the year, the business further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its Re:new Ecosystem, including gold recycling and jewellery repairs, and the creation of the Michael Hill Foundation.”

In the first eight weeks of the current fiscal year, the group saw sales rise 3.2 per cent from the year-ago period.

Australia and Canada segments increased 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while New Zealand fell 6.2 per cent.