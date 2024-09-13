BusinessFinancial

Inditex books higher sales across all brands during first half

By Celene Ignacio

Zara’s parent, Inditex, booked higher net income and sales across all of its brands during the fiscal first half year.

The fashion group’s net income surged 10.1 per cent to €5.0 billion (A$8.24 billion) as net sales rose 7.2 per cent to €18.1 billion, thanks to the spring and summer collections being well received by customers.

Zara’s net sales increased 5.4 per cent to €13.0 billion while Pull&Bear climbed 7.9 per cent to €1.1 billion.

Massimo Dutti jumped 7.4 per cent to €904 million while Bershka soared 16.7 per cent to €1.4 billion.

Stradivarius surged 16.7 per cent to €1.3 billion and Oysho stood at €368 million, up 6.4 per cent.

The company ended the first half with 5667 stores, with openings carried out in 34 markets.

