BusinessStrategy

Stay neutral or pick a side? What to learn from McDonald’s political foray

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Food retail giant McDonald’s has landed in hot water, or should we say hot oil, after visuals of former President Donald Trump working the fry cooker and serving food at the drive-thru window of a Pennsylvania store last Friday went viral.  The restaurant was closed to the public for the visit, which was approved by McDonald’s.  According to a message to employees obtained by the Associated Press, the company said the owner-operator of the location, Derek Giacomantonio, reached out

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay