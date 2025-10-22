IR ProShopping centres & malls

Why convenience centres are the new safe haven for investors

Bakery
The local-convenience boom redefining retail’s next phase.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Leading real estate investment manager Charter Hall’s recent milestone is proving that Australia’s retail real estate landscape is redrawing its borders.  This month, Charter Hall’s $2.5 billion Convenience Retail Fund (CCRF) was added to the MSCI/Mercer Australia Core Wholesale Property Fund Index, placing the fund, and the asset class it represents, at the centre of institutional investor focus. Or, in other words, investors are increasingly valuing the safe haven of neighbourhood a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Michael Hill sales rise in first 14 weeks

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Stay neutral or pick a side? What to learn from McDonald’s political foray

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Travel retail

Melbourne’s new Metro Tunnel stations attract high-profile retail brands

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Independent retail sector: Is there still a pulse?

Michael Baker
Online marketplaces

Amazon planning ultra-cheap site to counter Temu, Shein

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Tupperware secures rescue plan anchored on digital-first strategy

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay