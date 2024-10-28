Japanese label Descente taps into Southeast Asia’s high-end sportswear industry 

e Retail. He added the Singapore debut is expected to build momentum for future expansion into neighbouring Southeast Asian markets with a strong retail infrastructure, its cosmopolitan consumer base, and its status as a hub for innovation and lifestyle trends. “The country’s connectivity and its position as a regional business hub allows Descente to efficiently scale its operations and distribute products across the region, all while benefiting from the brand exposure and consumer interest that Singapore generates on a global stage,” Zhong said. While opening three stores concurrently allows Descente to target diverse customer segments, from international travellers and local sports enthusiasts to high-end golfers, it could have some challenges as Descente may not yet be as widely recognised, according to Zhong. “Quickly understanding and adapting to local consumer behaviour is crucial,” he said. “Rather than seeing this as a hurdle, we view it as an opportunity to engage deeply with our audience, gather valuable insights, and tailor our product offerings to meet the evolving preferences of Singapore’s discerning consumers.” Founded in 1935, Descente, meaning ‘downhill skiing’ in French, is known for its rich ski heritage. The logo represents the three basic skiing techniques of schussing, traversing and sliding. Throughout its history, Descente has expanded beyond skiing into cycling, running, golf, training, and high-end functional apparel. Its products feature technology such as Motion 4D, movement mapping, and thermal circulation systems. Rising demand While the brand is known for its signature skiing lines, for Southeast Asia, its focus will be on offering durable performance wear for golf, triathlon and training sports. “The growing interest in golf aligns with Descente’s product focus, creating an opportunity to tap into a market-rising demand for performance-driven athletic apparel,” Zhong said. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global apparel market size was valued at US$8.7 billion last year and is projected to grow from $9.07 billion this year to $13.28 billion by 2032. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing golf participation and rising popularity across several countries, particularly China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Malaysia. According to a 2023 report by R&A, a leading body in the golf industry, more than 22.5 million individuals engaged in various formats of golf. Moreover, the growing popularity of golf tournaments, combined with rising disposable incomes leading to higher spending on leisure activities, including golf, is fueling market growth in the region. As part of its strategic focus on golf, the company disclosed it has several new product lines and innovations in the pipeline under its philosophy ‘Design that moves’. “This concept is about creating performance wear that not only enhances athletic performance but also aligns with the natural movement of the body, ensuring maximum comfort and efficiency,” Zhong explained, adding that upcoming collections will incorporate innovative materials to enhance breathability, flexibility, and moisture management. “Additionally, we’re expanding our offering with a line of versatile golf apparel that seamlessly transitions from the course to everyday life, reflecting the growing trend of sport-meets-lifestyle fashion,” he said. As the sportswear industry continues to evolve in the region, particularly in golf and performance wear, Descente’s success will likely depend on its ability to balance its established reputation with the unique demands of Southeast Asian consumers. Further reading, JD Sports’ Andre Loong on the brand’s Southeast Asia playbook.